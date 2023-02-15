SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $324.69 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

