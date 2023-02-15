T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TROW stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

