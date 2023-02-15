Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $170.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

