Teck Resources Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

