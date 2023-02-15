Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $41.09 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,430,000 after purchasing an additional 476,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 241,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

