Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPX opened at $41.09 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

