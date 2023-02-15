Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,970 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,568 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $213.92 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

