Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 725 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

