Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

