Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 59,331 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 475.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

UAL stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.