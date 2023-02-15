Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,035 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

