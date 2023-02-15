Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

