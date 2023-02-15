Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 17,862 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

