Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 264.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.