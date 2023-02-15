Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

