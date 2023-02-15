Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

