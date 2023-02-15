Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

