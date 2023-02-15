Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

