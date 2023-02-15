Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

