Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
- The Large Cap Rally Is Largely About These 3 Stocks
- Ecolab Has What The Market Wants
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.