Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,275 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $248.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

