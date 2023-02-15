Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 570 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 915,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.0 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.