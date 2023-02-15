Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $531.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.21.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

