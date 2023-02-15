Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 415 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

ROK stock opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

