Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,817 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

