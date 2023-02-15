Twin Tree Management LP Buys 16,161 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4,197.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

