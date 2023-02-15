Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.