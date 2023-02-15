Twin Tree Management LP Has $933,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total value of $2,111,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock valued at $58,953,729. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $253.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

