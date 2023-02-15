Twin Tree Management LP Invests $370,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Flex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

