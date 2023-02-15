Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

