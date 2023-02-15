Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $61,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis Price Performance

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.