Twin Tree Management LP Sells 106,298 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,298 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.