U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,428,000 after buying an additional 3,153,471 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,050,000 after buying an additional 2,919,558 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

