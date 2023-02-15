UBS Group AG Sells 106,018 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $48,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

