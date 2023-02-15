UBS Group AG Sells 12,675 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $50,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

