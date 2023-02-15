UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,161 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
UGI Trading Down 1.3 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
