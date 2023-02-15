Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $177.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.