VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Trimmed by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at $134,569,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.