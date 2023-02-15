VirtualMeta 1-Day Volume Hits $2,836.40 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $2,836.40 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00239118 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

