Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 342,260 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $77.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

