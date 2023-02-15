W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of W.W. Grainger worth $188,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $666.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.99. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $653.63.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.