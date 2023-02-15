Walken (WLKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $2.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.79 or 0.28866909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.