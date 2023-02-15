Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,060 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

