William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

CHKP stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

