WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

