WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $187.16.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.