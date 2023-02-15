WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.75 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

