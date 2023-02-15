WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HAL opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.