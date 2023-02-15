WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE L opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

