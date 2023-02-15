WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $375.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.86 and a 200 day moving average of $330.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.