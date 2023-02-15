WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

About iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

